Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week: David Udoiwod, Geneva, basketball, junior

Name: David Udoiwod

School: Geneva, junior

Sport: Boys basketball

What he did: In his first career start, Udoiwod put up a career-best 32 points to help the Vikings to a 63-57 victory over Wheaton North.

Udoiwod was selected as the Kane County Chronicle Athlete of the Week based on an online vote.

Here is his Q&A with sports editor Joshua Welge.

Getting that first start, and with your teammate out, did you feel you had to step up? Did it feel different starting?

Udoiwod: Yes, I definitely felt like I had to step up and fill that hole. Coach told me that he needed me to hit shots in the previous game, so I wanted to be aggressive off the but. Starting did feel different because all the theatrics and handshakes, but it felt like a normal game to me because I have a role in coach’s system and I nothing changed in my game style besides my jumper feeling good that night.

What was your previous career high? Was it surreal at all during the game with how you were scoring?

Udoiwod: My previous career high was 25 during my sophomore year the game before I got injured. It was crazy the way I was scoring against Wheaton North because I was just shooting without really measuring or focusing on my shot. By the time I looked at the scoreboard I had 19 in the first half, so I was just thinking on how I was going to keep going and win the game so it actually mattered.

How important was it for your team to get a bounce back win?

Udoiwod: It was very important that we came back from those two losses because we were bleeding badly, and our 6-7 big man got hurt. We wanted to hold our number one position in conference and we definitely needed that win to do so. We been on a road trip since late December so it’s good that we strung together two wins before we finally see our home court again.

That game the other night aside, what do you view as your role on the team?

Udoiwod: I view myself as an energy bunny that is infectious for the rest of the team. I know I need to hit my shots and run the offense, but for me I need to provide on the defensive end. Coach challenges me to consistently bring great energy on defense with steals, blocks and rebounds, I could continue to benefit the team in the future. I also can be a great scoring option beside Gabe [Jensen] and Nate [Jensen] to take some of the work off their shoulders.

What are your goals for the test of the year?

Udoiwod: My goals for the rest of the year is to obviously win conference, which will be very difficult. Not only do I think we can win conference, I believe this team could make a deep run in the postseason and I want to play on front of the big crowds in sectionals where every possession matters.

Do you have a favorite team and/or player at the next level?

Udoiwod: Lots of my friends and teammates call me a bandwagon for some reason, but for college hoops I like Auburn and Michigan especially Michigan this year. In the NBA, LeBron [James] and Luka [Doncic] are my guys. I love the Lakers and I hope they get the championship this year.

Favorite pregame or postgame meal?

Udoiwod: My favorite pregame meal has to be a cooked turkey sandwich with lettuce and mayo, but before my Wheaton North game I had a meatball sub with my secret drink, so I might start go to that more often.

What’s a TV show or movie you could watch over and over again?

Udoiwod: I like the Avengers because there is a huge storyline to keep up with. My favorite character is Tony Stark because Iron Man is obviously coolest superhero. My favorite movie is either Age of Ultron or The Infinity War.