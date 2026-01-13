Candidates forum for Kane County sheriff, treasurer is Tuesday in Elgin

Shaw Local file photo – The League of Women Voters of the Elgin Area are hosting a final candidates forum Tuesday evening for those seeking the Democratic nominations for Kane County Treasurer and Kane County Sheriff’s Office. (Sandy Bressner)

The League of Women Voters of the Elgin Area are hosting a final candidates forum Tuesday evening for those seeking the Democratic nominations for Kane County Treasurer and Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

The forum starts at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Gail Borden Public Library, 270 N. Grove Ave., Elgin.

Tuesday will feature Penny Wegman, Scott Johansen and Candida “Connie” Cain, running for treasurer; and candidates Amy Johnson and Salvador Rodriguez, who are both in the Democratic primary race for Kane County Sheriff.

Wegman is currently the Kane County Auditor.

Primary winners will face off against Republicans who win their party’s nominations in the Nov. 3 general election.

The league also hosted a Monday forum featuring Brian Pollack and Brenda Rodgers, both seeking the Democratic nomination for Kane County Clerk in the March 17 primary.

Republican primary candidates did not respond to an invitation to the forum, according to a text from Elgin League President Sue Whitworth.