St. Charles Park District offers wide variety of adult classes this winter

The St. Charles Park District invites adults, ages 18 and up, to stay active, creative and connected this winter with a diverse lineup of classes and events designed to spark creativity, encourage learning and bring people together.

From hands-on crafts and friendly competitions to unique science experiences and equestrian instruction, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

For those interested in hands-on crafts, both Learn to Crochet and Advanced Crochet classes taught by Candace Rakow are offered this winter. The beginner class runs Wednesdays, Jan. 7–28, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Pottawatomie Community Center and covers foundational skills in a relaxed environment. Advanced Crochet follows on Wednesdays, Feb. 4–11, from 6 to 8 p.m., focusing on intricate patterns and specialty stitches for those with prior experience.

Adults can also experience life in the saddle with Horsemanship for Adults at Dunham Woods. This class offers beginning riding lessons along with instruction in horse handling, grooming and tacking. Sessions run Wednesdays, Jan. 14 through Feb. 18, from 7 to 8 p.m., with lessons held in a heated indoor arena during inclement weather.

More creative opportunities continue with Snowy Snuggles Paint Night on Thursday, Jan. 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Pottawatomie Community Center. Participants can paint a cheerful snowman solo or partner up for a connected scene during this cozy winter-themed evening. All supplies, pre-traced canvases and step-by-step instruction are included, and pajamas are encouraged. The cost is $45 per person or $90 per pair.

Puzzle lovers can test their skills at Puzzle Palooza: Adult Edition on Sunday, Feb. 1, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Pottawatomie Community Center. Teams of up to four will race the clock to complete a 1,000-piece puzzle, competing for bragging rights and awards for first- and second-place finishers. The cost is $30 per team, and participants are encouraged to bring snacks.

Looking for a truly unique experience? Did I Marry a Mutant? A DNA Date Day Lab takes place Saturday, Feb. 14, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. at Primrose Farm. This interactive program explores quirky genetic traits through fun experiments that reveal what makes each participant unique. Friends or couples are welcome to attend together and discover who the “real mutant” might be. The cost is $24 for residents and $29 for nonresidents.

Registration is now open, and space is limited for many programs. For full details and to register, visit stcparks.org/events.

Erika Combs is marketing manager for the St. Charles Park District.