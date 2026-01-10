Geneva Police Department warns residents of ‘spoofed’ phone calls scam

The Geneva Police Department is warning residents of a scam where the department’s phone is being “spoofed” to make the calls appear legitimate.

The police department received reports of 11 scam calls after recipients contacted the department Jan. 8.

The scam includes the caller pretending to be a Geneva police officer informing citizens a package containing drugs was intercepted, a warrant for their arrest was issued, or citizens may be victims of identity theft. The caller then requests financial information to resolve the matter.

Recipients were threatened with profanity and yelling when questioning the caller. Citizens reporting the phone scam are former or current 630 area code residents.

The Geneva Police Department does not make unsolicited phone calls demanding financial information. Geneva police officers also do not threaten citizens for cooperation during an investigation. Residents should not provide the scam caller any confidential information.

The police are reminding community members to remain alert to phone scams which may sound or appear convincing. Residents should not provide personal or financial information over the phone.

Community members questioning a phone call’s legitimacy can verify the call with the Geneva Police Department. To verify a phone call, call 630-232-4736.

Scam victims should report the scam to local law enforcement agencies. Victims also can file online reports with the Federal Trade Commission or the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.