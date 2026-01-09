Private ‘academically focused’ preschool, kindergarten proposed in St. Charles

FILE - Developers are proposing constructing a building to house The Gardner School in St. Charles. The private school is a national network offering structured play, child-directed activities and curriculum-based lessons. (Photo provided by Lake County Forest Preserves)

The Prairie Center development in St. Charles could become the site of a new school and childcare center offering “high-quality infant-care, pre-school, pre-K, and private kindergarten programs.”

Viking Development LLC is looking to build The Gardner School on a 1.6-acre site at the northwest corner of Lincoln Highway and Vanderbilt Drive.

The Prairie Center development, from owners and developers Shodeen, includes commercial, mixed-use and around 670 residential units.

The proposed Gardner School in St. Charles would be tucked within the larger, Prairie Center development (pictured in red) off of Lincoln Highway. (Photo provided by The City of St. Charles)

The Gardner School is a national network with several locations in the Chicago area that provides what’s described on its website as “academically focused” preschool and childcare for children ages 6 weeks to 5 years old.

The school describes its approach as a blend of traditional and Montessori styles of learning through structured play, child-directed activities, and curriculum-based lessons, according to its website.

“We have created a rich learning environment that will stimulate your child’s physical, social, emotional, and intellectual growth,” this school said on its website. “We believe each child should be provided with experiences that enhances self-esteem, which is essential in the adjusting, exploring, and growing stages of child development.”

To accommodate the school, the developers submitted to the city a PUD preliminary plan with a proposed 12,209-square-foot, single-story brick building. The proposed building mostly extends to a height of 18 feet tall.

The site is currently vacant and zoned by the city for business.

The plan shows access points via existing shared drives off of Lincoln Highway. The plan envisions parking to the north and west of the proposed building.

In reviewing the proposal, city officials recommended some alterations they said would better help the development fit seamlessly into the surrounding area.

Staff recommend a 6-foot aluminum fence around the building and the playground area, according to city documents.

They also said the existing trees along Lincoln Highway must remain. Along the roadway, they also recommended the developers install a sidewalk along the width of the property.

The developers have told the city they do not want to install a sidewalk. Under city rules, they are not currently required to do so, according to city documents.

A final plan is still being reviewed by the city.