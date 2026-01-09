CHIP IN Batavia’s Prom Dress Giveaway set for March 14 and 15

CHIP IN Batavia will partner with the public library to provide free prom dresses to low-income and homeless students. (Photo provided)

CHIP IN Batavia will partner with the Batavia Public Library to hold their annual Prom Dress Collection Drive and Giveaway for students to enjoy prom regardless of income status.

The free giveaway will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 14 and from 12:30 to 3 p.m. March 15 at the library, 10 S. Batavia Ave.

Items being accepted include new makeup, jewelry, purses, accessories, shoes and clean prom dresses in good to excellent condition. Donations can be dropped of from Feb. 1 through March 13 at the library’s checkout desk.

Monetary donations also will be accepted and go towards buying tuxedo rentals and prom tickets. Checks should be made payable to Batavia Foundation for Educational Excellence with “CHIP IN Batavia” written in the memo.

CHIP IN Batavia is a Batavia Foundation for Educational Excellence restricted fund.

For information, visit chipinbatavia.org, email chipinbatavia@gmail.com, call 630-879-1393, or visit CHIP IN Batavia’s Facebook page.