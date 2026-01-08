St. Charles library to hold annual preschool fair Jan. 31

The St. Charles Public Library will hold its annual preschool fair for families with children to learn about preschool options.

The free fair will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 31 in the library’s Huntley Community Room, 1 S. Sixth Ave.

Participants can meet with representatives from over 16 community organizations to help select the best preschool setting. Illinois Birth to Five Agency also will be available to help attendees access family support information. Children can attend if accompanied by an adult. No registration is required.

For information, visit scpld.org or call 630-584-0076.