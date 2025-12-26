Multiple vehicles catch fire in East Dundee semi-truck parking lot

Firefighters with the East Dundee Fire District battle a three semi-truck fire at a storage lot in East Dundee on Dec. 26, 2025. (Photo provided by the East Dundee Fire District)

Several vehicles at a semi-truck parking lot in East Dundee caught fire on Friday after a running semi was left unattended, authorities said.

Firefighters battled the multiple-vehicle fire for about 40 minutes, resulting in an estimated $400,000 in property damage, according to the East Dundee Fire Protection District.

Firefighters responded just after noon on Dec. 26 to 590 Healy Road in East Dundee in Kane County, the site of an outdoor vehicle and equipment parking and storage business.

Crews found three semi-truck car haulers on fire along with multiple cars on fire that were on the trailer of one of the semis, according to a release by the fire district.

“No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire was determined to be a mechanical failure of a running semi left unattended,” according to the release.

Several agencies assisted at the scene, including the East Dundee Police Department, the West Dundee Fire Department, Quadcom Dispatch, and the Carpentersville Fire Department.