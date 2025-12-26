3 women shot in Aurora on Christmas

(file photo) The Aurora Police Department is investigating an incident resulting in three women being shot on the city's near west side on Dec. 25, 2025.

Three women were shot in Aurora on Christmas night, authorities said,

The Aurora Police Department responded about 8:08 p.m. Dec. 25 to reports of a shooting on the city’s near west side.

Police found three women, ages 34, 36, and 55, suffering gunshot wounds that were not life-threatening. The women were taken to a local hospital for treatment. No additional injuries were reported by authorities, according to a news release by the Aurora Police Department.

The shooting remains under investigation by Aurora police. Evidence technicians also processed the scene for potential evidence, according to the release.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the shooting to contact the Aurora Police Department’s Investigations Division at 630-256-5500.

Tips can be submitted anonymously to the Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1100 or at its website p3tips.com/135. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of felony crime offenders and the capture of felony fugitives, according to the release.