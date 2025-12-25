Batavia man to be jailed pretrial on murder charge after allegedly admitting to killing wife

A Batavia man will remain behind bars while he awaits trial on a first-degree murder charge.

Authorities said they found a woman with fatal injuries in a Batavia apartment after Hector B. Luvianos called 911 at just after 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 23 and said he’d just killed his wife.

Kane County Coroner Monica Silva identified the deceased woman as Noemi Parada Narvaez, 43. Silva did not give a preliminary cause or manner of death but said Parada Narvaez was pronounced dead at the scene, in the 100 block of Church Street, and that toxicology tests were pending.

Luvianos, who’s also been identified by authorities as Hector Luvianos-Barrera, made an initial court appearance Wednesday on a first-degree murder charge and was ordered to be held in jail pretrial, as Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser’s office requested.

Authorities have said they found Luvianos outside the apartment when they responded to his 911 call, and inside found a woman with life-threatening injuries. She did on scene despite first-responders’ efforts to save her, officials said.

Law-enforcement officials have the crime domestic and don’t believe there’s a larger threat to the community, according to the news release from Mosser and Batavia Chief of Police Eric Blowers.

Silva said in a separate news release: “My staff and I extend our heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of Ms. Parada Narvaez. It is never easy to see families experience loss, but we recognize that this time of year is even more difficult for those who have lost a loved one.”

But authorities continue to investigate and ask anyone who might have relevant information to contact the Batavia Police Department Investigations Division at 630-454-2500.