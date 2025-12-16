Elgin doctor accused of sexually assaulting teen with intellectual disability

A physician who practiced in Elgin is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old child with intellectual disabilities in an Elgin hotel, Kane County authorities said.

Trevor J. Roston, 33, of Chicago, is charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault, Class X felony, as well as criminal sexual assault, unlawful restraint, aggravated criminal sexual abuse and sexual exploitation of a child, according to a news release from the Kane County State’s Attorneys Office and Elgin police.

Roston was detained pretrial Monday in the Kane County jail.

Authorities said on or about Nov. 29, Roston “unlawfully restrained and sexually assaulted a 16-year-old minor with an intellectual disability,“ the news release said.

He is accused of following the child “into a single-use poolside bathroom of an Elgin hotel that they were both staying at, locked the door behind him, and sexually assault the minor,” the release said.

At the time Roston was a medical doctor at Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin, authorities said. He has since been terminated, authorities said. Authorities said he was certified in pediatrics but did not practice pediatrics at Sherman.

It is not suspected that the alleged victim had been a patient of Roston’s or that he knew the teen prior to the alleged assault, authorities said. Roston was staying at the hotel during his personal time.

A LinkedIn profile and a US News & World Report profile for a Trevor Roston also list affiliations with Loyola Medical Center, and the latter describes him as an internist and pediatric specialist in Elgin.

Records available Tuesday on the website of the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation show Roston’s license being active through July 2026 and he has never been disciplined. But listed under his active license status are the words “chaperone required.” No details were immediately available.

Anyone with additional information regarding the alleged incident or who may have been a victim of Roston is asked to contact Elgin Police Department Detective Kozicki at (630) 208-5160. Kozicki is an investigator assigned to the Kane County Child Advocacy Center.

Roston’s next court date is set for Dec. 29.