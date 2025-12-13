Geneva can’t solve stingy defense of Lake Park

Stifling defense and just enough offense.

That recipe produced a 30-20 win for Lake Park over Geneva in DuKane Conference action at Geneva Friday night.

“Our defense has really traveled for us this season,” Lake Park coach Bob Reibel said. “We have a senior heavy team and they are very disciplined on defense.”

Reibel praised senior Maggie Frank ,who held Geneva’s leading scorer Keira McCann without a point.

“Maggie really stepped up for us on the defensive end,” Reibel said. “She did a great job.”

The Lancers (8-1, 3-0) overcame 18 turnovers, 12 missed layups and 27% shooting (11 of 40).

“We had some good looks but missed too many easy shots and layups,” Reibel said. “This was a game we won on defense. We really mesh well on defense.”

Senior Allison Gogola carried the load for the winners with 14 points, seven rebounds and three assists.

“I got some good shots within our sets,” Gogola said. “I was able to hit some shots early. Our defense really stepped up. Our trapping was good and we had discipline. We hung in the game with defense. This is a senior heavy team and we want to win the conference and a regional and advance to the sectionals. Our shot selection was good. We will have better offensive games.”

Leading 23-17 early in the fourth quarter, Tatum Quintero — who missed last season with an ACL tear — canned a 3-pointer. Caitlyn Mikes also drilled one beyond the arc as those two key 3s extended the Lancers’ lead to 29-17 with 2:44 left in the contest.

“We really missed Tatum last season,” Reibel said. “It is nice to have her back. Tatum and Caitlyn hit some big 3s.”

Geneva (1-8, 1-2), which won its first game Tuesday against Wheaton Warrenville 47-43, was led by Emma Peterson with seven points, all in the second half. Peterson added six rebounds. Ella Wilkison scored five points and Adelyn Estabrook four for the Vikings.

The hosts made only 7 of 25 shots for 28%.