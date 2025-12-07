Get winter weather driving tips at St. Charles library

Shaw Local file photo – The St. Charles Public Library will offer a program for residents to learn about how to prepare cars icy roads and cold temperatures. (Shaw Media file photo)

The St. Charles Public Library will offer a program for residents to learn about how to prepare cars icy roads and cold temperatures.

The free program will begin at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10 in the library’s Carnegie Community Room, 1 S. Sixth Ave.

Participants can learn about how to assemble a roadside emergency kit and handle icy roads. The program will be led by Robert Boyle, College of DuPage assistant professor of automotive technology. No registration is required.

For information or to register, visit scpld.org or call 630-584-0076.