Marklund at Geneva names nurse as Employee of the Year

Shannon Gardner, a 19-year employee at the Marklund Hyde Center near Geneva was named Employee of the Year. She received the 2025 Claire Haverkampf Commemorative Award, a special honor recognizing Marklund's founder at the nonprofit's annual employee appreciation event. (Photo provided by Marklund)

A 19-year employee at the Marklund Hyde Center near Geneva was named Employee of the Year, the company announced in a news release.

Shannon Gardner of DeKalb, a nurse case manager, received the 2025 Claire Haverkampf Commemorative Award, a special honor recognizing Marklund’s founder at the nonprofit’s annual employee appreciation event.

Marklund, a nonprofit agency, provides residential, educational and day services to children and adults with profound developmental disabilities.

Garner’s journey with Marklund began in 2006 and has included a range of roles from direct care, to administrative services and back to direct care, the release stated. In her current role Gardner oversees cases for both community and residential residents in the Community Day Services program, the release stated.

“It is such an honor to be chosen,” Gardner said in the release.

“Over the past 19 years at Marklund, I have had the opportunity to serve in many roles and take on a variety of responsibilities,” Gardner said in the release. “No matter the title, my mindset stayed the same: someone was depending on me to do my job with accuracy, care and integrity.”

“That is a responsibility that I’ve never taken lightly. My work reflects not only the compassion in my heart but also my commitment to fairness, empathy and accountability,” Gardner said in the release.

Gardner said the award isn’t just for her, it’s for every team she’s been a part over the last 19 years.

“I’ve learned some valuable things from each one of you,” Gardner said in the release. “I’m grateful, I’m proud, I’m motivated to continue serving our residents with my heart, dedication and the determination that they each deserve.”

The 25-acre Marklund Hyde Center in the Mill Creek subdivision provides for the specialized medical, social, emotional and physical needs of 96 residents and community clients.