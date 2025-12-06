Geneva animal rescue’s 14th annual ‘Santa Paws’ fundraiser set for Dec. 6 and 7

Geneva-based Starfish Animal Rescue will host its 14th annual “Santa Paws” fundraiser to support the rescue.

The free fundraiser will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 6 and from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. Dec. 7 at the rescue’s intake facility, 204 Dearborn Court, Unit 101, Geneva.

The event features 100 raffle gift baskets, a bake sale, and 50/50 raffle. Hot dogs, hamburgers, and chips will be served. Cat and dog adoption information and applications will be provided.

Starfish Animal Rescue is a licensed, all-volunteer nonprofit rescue founded in 2006. The rescue mobilizes volunteers to bi-weekly transport cats, dogs, kittens, and puppies from south Kentucky to Chicago-area adoption for foster homes.

Starfish Animal Rescue’s mission to rescue animals from high-kill shelters and transport the animals to secure, non-kill establishments. The rescue promotes and facilitates responsible pet ownership and intervenes in animal cruelty cases. Starfish Animal Rescue also is committed to eliminating companion animals euthanasia in North America.

For information, call 708-967-5554 or visit starfishanimalrescue.com.