St. Charles chiropractor’s annual holiday food drive begins Dec. 8

Donations can be dropped off at 1st Place Chiropractic

Shwa Local file photo – 1st Place Chiropractic will partner with the Salvation Army to host its annual holiday food drive Dec. 8 through Dec. 13, 2025. (Felix Sarver)

By Kate Santillan

1st Place Chiropractic will partner with the Salvation Army to host its annual holiday food drive Dec. 8 through Dec. 13.

Those interested can drop off items at the practice, 1750 E. Main St., Suite 140, St. Charles.

The food drive’s goal is to collect over 2,000 pounds of food. Accepted food items include canned vegetables, chicken, tuna, stews, dry items, soups, and spaghetti sauce. Baby food, glass containers, and perishable items will not be allowed.

1st Place Chiropractic will offer free new patient services with appropriate non-perishable food donations. The practice also will donate $5,000 of chiropractic care in exchange for food drive donations.

For information, call 630-584-5200.

