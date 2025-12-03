St. Charles leaf pickup suspended due to snow

The city of St. Charles’ curbside leaf collection program has been temporarily suspended after nine inches of snow accumulated over the weekend, officials announced Wednesday.

Forecasts show more snow and freezing temperatures expected through the week.

“We understand the situation is frustrating and appreciate your patience as we manage the impacts of the weather on leaf collection operations,” officials wrote in a St. Charles city Facebook post.

“We know how much residents value this service,” officials wrote. “The City, and its contractor, Kramer Tree Specialists, are closely monitoring the forecast for more favorable weather conditions that would allow the opportunity to resume the program.”

The program was in the third and final collection cycle when the snowstorm hit on Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Curbside leaf collection relies on vacuum equipment to pick up the leaf piles. Snow, freezing temperatures and ice make it difficult to spot leaf piles and can cause significant equipment issues, according to the city.

Updates will be posted on the city’s website.