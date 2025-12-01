Kane County Chronicle girls wrestling preview capsules for the 2025-2026 season

Angelina Gochis of Kaneland celebrates her victory in the 2025 110-pound championship match in the IHSA Girls Individual State Finals. Gochis took first place over Annalee Aarseth of Crystal Lake South. (Tiffany Blanchette)

The 2025-2026 girls wrestling season is underway this week. Here are previews of teams from around the Kane County Chronicle area.

Coach: Scott Bayer

Top returners: Lily Enos, jr., (100)

Top newcomers: TBD

Worth noting: The Bulldogs are coming off a season in which they won a regional title for the first time. Coach Scott Bayer is the reigning Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association (IWCOA) Coach of the Year. Lily Enos had a program-record 45 wins last year while taking fifth in the state at 100 pounds. She’s back to lead the Bulldogs.

Coach: Andrew Brown (second season)

Top returners: Melanie Granda, sr., 105 pounds

Key newcomers: Allison Leffew, jr., 110; Ella Habib, jr., 140

Worth noting: Granda was a sectional qualifier last year and placed at the girls open in Springfield this past spring. ... Leffew’s season was cut short by injury last year... Burlington Central is replacing a four-time state medalist in Tori Macias, and well over 200 career wins between Macias, Soraya Walikonis and Ruby Vences. ... “This is going to be a reloading year for us, but we will still have ladies who are excited to show up and ready to work hard and punch their ticket to the state tournament,” Brown said.

-- Russ Hodges

The Vikings expect to have some girls competing individually this season but they will not have a separate girls wrestling team.

Coach: Josh West

Top returners: Angelina Gochis, jr., 120; Sadie Kinsella, jr., 190; Caitlyn Manier, so., 155; Chloe Cervantes, sr., 140; Thalia Paton, jr., 110/115;

Key newcomers: Amadahy Torres, fr., 100/105; Alexis Zahlit, so., 170

Worth noting: Gochis is a two-time state champion and ranked not just as the best wrestler in the state but third nationally. Coach Josh West is excited about the season, and not just for Gochis. Kinsella and Manier joined Gochis in competing at a high-profile national tournament in Fargo. Both made huge strides, West said. Cervantes is back after an injury-filled 2024-25 campaign. Torres is the sister of Dyanni Torres, who was one of the first Kaneland girl wrestlers and went 37-12 last year before graduating. West said the younger Torres should fill her sister’s shoes right away. Zahlit wrestled in middle school but chose to play basketball as a freshman. The Knights were third at the state tournament, and West said they want to prove that wasn’t an accident.

-- Eddie Carifio

Coach: Jack Green

Top returners: Autumn Badon, sr., (120); Liv Pearson, so., (140); Sydney Stieb, so., (105)

Top newcomers: Sydney Cassady, fr., (110); Trinity Sanders, fr., (120)

Worth noting: First-year coach Jack Green loves the attitude from his kids. “Our athletes consistently show up ready to work, willing to learn and eager to support each other,” he said. “We have a strong core of returners who provide leadership both in the practice room and during competition, helping set the standard for intensity and focus. Additionally, the technical growth across all weight classes has been encouraging — athletes are adapting quickly, refining fundamentals, and showing a willingness to expand their skill sets.” Stieb led the Saints with a 32-12 record last year. Badon (14-9) is returning from an injury that interrupted her junior season.

Coach: Dave Drews

Top returners: Julissa Rendon, so., (170); Skyler Stewart, so., (106)

Top newcomers: Tiara Ching, fr., (132)

Worth noting: Sophomore Skyler Stewart returns a year after becoming the first girls wrestling conference champion in program history.