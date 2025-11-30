Street closures begin Dec. 5 in Geneva for Christmas Walk

Joy Nelson of Geneva spins her baton during the annual Christmas Walk Friday, Dec. 6, 2024 in Geneva. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

Various Geneva streets will be closed Dec. 5 through Dec. 6 for the Christmas Walk and Holiday House Tour.

The Christmas Walk tree lighting ceremony begins at 6 p.m. Dec. 5.

The Geneva Police Department and Geneva Emergency Management Agency will close Third Street from State to South streets at 5 p.m.

South Third Street intersections also will be closed. Temporary parking restrictions begin at 3 p.m. Dec. 5. The streets will reopen after the Christmas Walk at 10 p.m.

Authorities will be available to assist festival attendees. A law enforcement drone may be used to support public safety.

The Geneva Holiday House Tour runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 5 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 6. Tickets are required. The tour’s featured homes include:

511 Fargo Blvd.

1118 Fargo Blvd.

833 Sunset Road

318 N. Second St.

227 Ford St.

Parking restrictions are in place for streets surrounding the tour homes. The restrictions will provide tour participants safe walking conditions and emergency vehicles clearance.

For information, visit genevachamber.com.