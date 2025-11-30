Geneva History Museum’s giving trees benefit area nonprofits this holiday season

Shaw Local file – Geneva History Museum, 113 S. Third St., is helping raise support for area nonprofits with its annual ‘Giving Trees’ holiday campaign. (Stock art)

Geneva History Museum, 113 S. Third St., is helping raise support for area nonprofits with its annual ‘Giving Trees’ holiday campaign.

The public is invited to vote for one of 16 trees until Jan. 1. Votes may be cast at the museum or online at www.genevahistorymuseum.org. Online votes require a $5 donation.

The winning organization keeps all funds pledged in support of their tree. Remaining organizations split their winnings 50/50 with the museum, according to a news release,

Museum hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday,

Competing nonprofits are: