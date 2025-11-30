Geneva History Museum’s giving trees benefit area nonprofits this holiday season

Geneva History Museum, 113 S. Third St., is helping raise support for area nonprofits with its annual ‘Giving Trees’ holiday campaign.
The public is invited to vote for one of 16 trees until Jan. 1. Votes may be cast at the museum or online at www.genevahistorymuseum.org. Online votes require a $5 donation.
The winning organization keeps all funds pledged in support of their tree. Remaining organizations split their winnings 50/50 with the museum, according to a news release,
Museum hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday,
Competing nonprofits are:
- Altrusa International of Fox Valley Foundation
- CASA Kane County
- Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestras
- Fox Valley United Way
- Geneva Academic Foundation
- Geneva Foundation for the Arts
- Geneva Garden Club
- Geneva Library Foundation
- Kayla’s Hope Foundation
- Lazarus House
- LEAP Fox Valley
- Limelight Educational Arts Foundation
- Marklund
- Mutual Ground
- Second Act Scene 2
- Tri-City Family Services