Geneva church to hold Whoville Breakfast Bash Dec. 6

The United Methodist Church of Geneva will host a Whoville Breakfast Bash Dec. 6 (Photo provided by the Geneva Chamber of Commerce )

United Methodist Church of Geneva will host a Whoville Breakfast Bash for residents as part of its Whoville Fest.

The free breakfast will be served from 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 6 in the church’s Fellowship Hall, 211 Hamilton St.

The bash features a craft, live music, games and storytime with Dr. Seuss’ character the Grinch.

Attendees are invited to donate three dog food cans for a chance to enter a raffle to win the Grinch and dog Max Squishmallow pillows.

The dog food will be donated to the Kane County Senior Council.