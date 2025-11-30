Batavia Chamber celebrates AudioNova Batavia’s new location

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce celebrating AudioNova Batavia's new location (Photo provided by the Batavia Chamber of Commerce )

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated AudioNova Batavia’s new location.

Chamber ambassadors, business owners, AudioNova Batavia staff, Batavia Mayor Jeffery Schielke, chamber president and CEO Margaret Perreault, chamber communications and membership coordinator Shirley Mott, and chamber special events coordinator Patti Anselme celebrated the new location with a ribbon-cutting Nov. 7.

AudioNova Batavia, 2022 W. Wilson St., Unit E-1C, Batavia, is part of a nationwide hearing care center chain that offers clinic appointments, curbside service, and virtual hearing care options.

For information, visit audionova.com/clinics/il/batavia or call 630-844-6800.