Geneva Lions Club to hold 14th annual Pancake Breakfast with Santa

Shaw Local file photo – The Geneva Lions Club will hold its 14th annual Pancake Breakfast with Santa for community members to celebrate the holiday season. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

The Geneva Lions Club will hold its 14th annual Pancake Breakfast with Santa for community members to celebrate the holiday season.

The breakfast is 7:30 to 11 a.m. Dec. 6 at Geneva High School, 416 McKinley Ave.

Highlights include a Santa photo opportunity, pancake creation station, live music, and kids craft table. Door prizes to support the club’s eyeglass program are offered.

“The Pancake Breakfast with Santa is one of the most joyful traditions our Lions Club hosts each year,” Geneva Lions Club president Elliott Bortner said in a news release. “It’s a magical morning filled delicious pancakes and a chance for kids to meet Santa himself. Best of all, every smile and stack of pancakes helps support the Club’s eyeglass program. We’re proud to bring families together for fun while raising funds for a great cause.”

Tickets cost $10 for people ages 13 and older, $8 for children ages four to 12, and are free for children ages three and under. To buy tickets, visit genevalionsclub.org/breakfast.

The Geneva Lions Club has served the cities of Geneva and St. Charles and provided eye exams or new eyeglasses to needy residents since 1937.

For information, email info@genevalionsclub.org.