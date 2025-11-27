Geneva’s Artists Sunday welcomes public to celebrate local artists’ work

Patty Donahue, of Studio Patty D, 1031 E. State St., is one of the eight artists featured in Artists Sunday Road Rally in Geneva from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m, Sunday, Nov. 30. (Photo provided by Patty Donohue)

The public is welcome to see eight artists’ work and – artists at work – from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 30, for the Artists Sunday Road Rally in Geneva.

The free, self-guided tour will feature art demonstrations, exhibits and opportunities to win prizes, according to a news release.

The Geneva Foundation for the Arts, in collaboration with event coordinator Patty Donahue, is presenting the road rally.

This is the first time Geneva is participating in Artists Sunday, a nationwide campaign to encourage buying art directly from artists and local art shops on the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

Participating businesses and studios:

• The Winding Deerpath, 316 Franklin St., gallery and framing, nature-inspired art and jewelry, drawing demonstration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., painting demonstration from 1 to 4 p.m., eco-printing demonstration from 1 to 3 p.m.

• Midwest Nice, 227 S. Third St., suite 104, a mini-holiday market of custom family portraits, ceramics, tiny orgami and handmade gifts

• Tinker Belz Art, 227 S Third St., suite 108, glass art and classes with live demonstrations of flame-worked blown glass ornaments every hour on the hour

Victoria Belz demonstrating her flameworked glass art at Tinker Belz Art, 227 S Third St., suite 108, Geneva. Belz is one of eight artists participating in the Artists Sunday Road Rally, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 30 in Geneva. (Eric Schelkopf)

• Studio Patty D, 1031 E. State St., original art, gifts, engraving; raffle ticket drop off with live drawing at after hours party, 4 to 5:30 p.m.

• Art by Emilia, 136 Aberdeen Court, for live painting throughout the day

• Evoke Salon & Gallery, 1772 S. Randall Road, for floral design demonstrations and hair and skin showcase

• Children’s Art Studio, 1772 S. Randall Road, for art classes, workshops and an opening reception

• Geneva Public Library, 227 S. Seventh St., for a gallery show and public art

Map and locations are available online at www.experiencegenevaillinois.com.

Individual artists and a city grant made the inaugural event possible.