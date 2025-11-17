What’s Happening in Batavia? Food pantry open house, public input needed on energy plan and more

Food Pantry & Clothes Closet Open House Nov. 21

The Batavia Interfaith Food Pantry & Clothes Closet will celebrate the opening of its new permanent home at 916 First St. with a Ribbon Cutting and Open House from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 21. All are welcome.

The move was made possible through a $3 million Community Project Funding Grant secured with the assistance of Congresswoman Lauren Underwood, who will attend the ribbon cutting at 3 p.m.

The new 14,000-square-foot facility offers expanded shopping, storage, and office space—more than triple the size of its former Flinn Street site.

Guests may bring shelf-stable food or gently used Batavia spirit wear donations to help “pack the pantry” for the holidays. Limited parking is available at the site; additional parking is nearby on Wilson Street and surrounding areas.

For details or to donate, visit bataviafoodpantry.org.

Public input sought for Batavia’s longterm energy plan

The City of Batavia is inviting residents to share feedback on its preliminary Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), a 20-year strategy to ensure reliable and affordable electricity for homes and businesses.

Developed by The Brattle Group, the IRP evaluates future electric needs, market trends, and emerging technologies to guide Batavia’s energy decisions. The plan incorporates feedback from a community survey conducted earlier this year, which identified affordability and reliability as top priorities.

The preliminary IRP is available online for public review and comment through Dec. 30.

A public meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 9, in the City Hall Council Chambers, 100 N. Island Ave. A Zoom option will also be available.

To review the plan or submit comments, visit bataviail.gov/electricstudy. Community input will help shape future decisions on Batavia’s electric supply, infrastructure investments, and programs that support long-term affordability and resilience.

City of Batavia releases proposed FY2026 budget

The City of Batavia has released its proposed Fiscal Year 2026 Budget, outlining plans to maintain strong police, fire, and municipal services while preparing for future growth.

The budget reflects priorities from the City’s 2024–2028 Strategic Action Plan, developed with community input and approved by the Batavia City Council. This plan guides long-term investments in infrastructure, safety, and quality of life.

To keep pace with growing service demands and higher operating costs, the proposal includes increases in property taxes and utility rates, measures officials say are needed to sustain the high level of service residents expect.

The proposed budget is available for public review at bataviail.gov/budget.

Don’t let your feast go up in flames

The Batavia Emergency Services and Disaster Agency reminds residents that Thanksgiving is one of the busiest days of the year for home cooking fires. According to the U.S. Fire Administration, the number of home fires on Thanksgiving Day is more than double that of any other day.

Before the holiday begins, take a few simple steps to stay safe:

• Stay alert while cooking. Never leave the kitchen unattended and keep children and pets away from hot surfaces.

• Use turkey fryers safely. Always fry outdoors on a flat surface, away from structures. Make sure the turkey is fully thawed and dry before frying and never overfill the pot with oil.

• Be prepared. If a fire starts, use a fire extinguisher, never water, and call 911 immediately.

• Keep food safe. Wash hands often, separate raw meats, cook foods to proper temperatures, and refrigerate leftovers within two hours.

A few safety steps can help ensure your Thanksgiving remains happy – and fire-free.

• Lori Botterman is the communications manager for the city of Batavia.