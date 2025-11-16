Batavia Lions Club to host ninth annual underwear collection party Nov. 20

The Batavia Lions Club will host its ninth annual underwear collection party to benefit Batavia United Way’s Adopt-A-Family program.

The party will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 20 at Pal Joey’s, 31 N. River St., Batavia.

The lions club will accept new sock and underwear donations for children ages three to 18. The party includes a cash bar, appetizers, and raffles. The party costs $10 or a pack of socks and underwear of the same value.

“Boxers, briefs, sporty, girly, tops and bottoms, we need them all.” The Batavia Lions Club said in a news release.

For information, visit Batavialionsclub.org.