Batavia Lions Club to host ninth annual underwear collection party Nov. 20

Collection will benefit area youth

Lions Clubs logo

By Kate Santillan

The Batavia Lions Club will host its ninth annual underwear collection party to benefit Batavia United Way’s Adopt-A-Family program.

The party will be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 20 at Pal Joey’s, 31 N. River St., Batavia.

The lions club will accept new sock and underwear donations for children ages three to 18. The party includes a cash bar, appetizers, and raffles. The party costs $10 or a pack of socks and underwear of the same value.

“Boxers, briefs, sporty, girly, tops and bottoms, we need them all.” The Batavia Lions Club said in a news release.

For information, visit Batavialionsclub.org.

