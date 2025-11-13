St. Charles Electric Christmas Parade names Community Guest of Honor

Deborah Foote has been named Community Guest of Honor for the St. Charles Electric Christmas Parade’s 25th anniversary. Foote helped create the St. Charles Electric Christmas Parade in 2001. (Photo provided by St. Charles Business Alliance)

The St. Charles Business Alliance has named Deborah Foote the Community Guest of Honor for the Electric Christmas Parade’s 25th anniversary.

The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 29 in downtown St. Charles.

Foote helped create the St. Charles Electric Christmas Parade in 2001. She was originally involved with the St. Charles Holiday Parade in 1995. Foote transformed the parade to create a special community experience.

“I have always admired the Disney Electric Light Parade, and the idea came to me that we needed to move the parade to the evening – full of lights and sounds of the holiday,“ Foote said in a news release.

Foote also worked alongside the Downtown St. Charles Partnership as the Electric Christmas Parade chair for five years.

“I couldn’t be more pleased and proud that this parade has become a family tradition for so many,” Foote said. “Knowing that I had a part in it makes me smile every year.”

The St. Charles Business Alliance’s stated mission is to drive economic growth to make St. Charles a tourism, people and business destination.

For information, call 630-443-3967 or visit stcalliance.org or stcharlesholidayhomecoming.com.