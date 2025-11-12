Kane County Law Library’s 22nd annual Family Reading Night set for Nov. 19 in St. Charles

FILE - Judge Robert Villa reads aloud during a previous Family Reading Night with the Judges at the Kane County Law Library and Self-Help Legal Center. (Mary Beth)

The Kane County Law Library will partner with the 16th Judicial Circuit to host the 22nd annual Family Reading Night with the Judges for children in second grade or younger.

The free event, in which judges will read to the children, will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Law Library and Self Help Legal Center, 37W777 Illinois Route 38, St. Charles.

Attendees can listen to bedtime stories and are encouraged to wear pajamas. The stories will be read by judges Kevin Busch, Lark Cowart and Keith Johnson. Children must be accompanied by an adult. A courtroom tour will be held after the story times.

Family Reading Night is an annual statewide event sponsored by the Illinois Center for the Book and Illinois Secretary of State and State Librarian Alexi Giannoulias.

For information, call 630-406-7126.