Geneva Chamber gives special recognition to members

Meggan Morell of Accountsure is named recipient of the Ambassador of the Year award at the Geneva Chamber of Commerce Awards Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network/Karen Naess )

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce presented several members with awards at its annual dinner recently at Riverside Receptions in Geneva.

Among them was Ambassador of the Year, awarded to Meggan Morell of Accountsure, for her support of the Chamber throughout the year with her time and ideas.

“I want to thank the Chamber,” Morell said when accepting the award Nov. 6. “They’ve been my support system and a great support for my company.”

Morell said she introduces her clients to the Chamber.

“I really have dived into the town I love, Geneva. It’s wonderful to be part of the community,” Morell said. “Ribbon-cuttings to BWIB [Geneva Women in Business] – for three years I’ve been their treasurer. And I am super proud to be part of the community.”

Ambassadors welcome new members and represent the Chamber at ribbon cuttings, serving as the face of the Chamber, outside of the staff and board.

Morell joined the Chamber in 2017 and has been a member of the Chamber’s ambassador team for three years. She supported the Chamber through her work on various boards and by her regular attendance at ribbon cuttings, according to a news release.

The 2025 Member of the Year was awarded to Hogan Design & Construction, as a company that enhanced the Chamber through its continuing contributions of time and resources during a given year, according to a news release.

Sandy Lankford accepted the Member of the Year award on behalf of Hogan Design & Construction at the Geneva Chamber of Commerce Awards Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 6,2025 in Geneva. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network/Karen Naess )

Hogan Design & Construction is a business that has been an extraordinary partner and steadfast supporter with its commitment to the Chamber’s mission.

Hogan Design provides sponsorship of nearly all the major festivals and crawls, Santa’s Workshop and Post Office.

Hogan Design also played an instrumental role in providing the framework for the community mural project at Dodson Place, according to the release.

The New Member of the Year was awarded to Brooke Wilke from Best Realty-Fox Valley, whose contributions of time and resources enhanced the Chamber.

Since joining the Chamber, Wilke sponsored the Coffee Crawl and a home on the Holiday House Tour, and contributed to the community mural.

The Volunteer of the Year Award went to Vu Nguyen of US Bank for his support in organizing a crew of volunteers for the Festival of the Vine.

Vu Nguyen accepts the Volunteer of the Year Award on behalf of US Bank at the Geneva Chamber of Commerce Awards Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025 in Geneva. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network/Karen Naess )

The President’s Award went to the city of Geneva, Fagans Inc. and Windy City Amusements Inc., for going above and beyond in giving more than $5,000 in contributions to the Chamber, said Robyn Choine, membership and sponsorship director for the Chamber.

The Geneva Park District received the Chamber Champion Award for its support of the Chamber’s events, such as organizing Geneva’s Got Talent, the 3-on-3 basketball tournaments, dodgeball tournaments and this year’s inaugural pickleball tournament during Swedish Days – and picnic tables for Festival of the Vine.

“This year, we celebrate an organization whose partnership makes Geneva more active, vibrant and a fun place to live,” Choine said of the park district. “They’re more than partners. They’re great to work with.”

Geneva Park District Executive Director Nicole Vickers accepted the award.

“We love this community,” Vickers said. “Everybody that works at the park district loves Geneva and so appreciates the Geneva Chamber and everything they do.”