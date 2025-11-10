Batavia Plain Dirt Gardeners to meet Nov. 18

Shaw Local file photo – The next Batavia Plain Dirt Gardeners meeting will feature a winter tree identification presentation by botanist, teacher, and photographer Jack Shouba. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

The next Batavia Plain Dirt Gardeners meeting will feature a winter tree identification presentation by botanist, teacher, and photographer Jack Shouba.

The free meeting will be held at 6:45 p.m. Nov. 18 at the Batavia Public Library, 10 S. Batavia Ave.

Attendees can learn how to identify trees by bark, flowers, fruits, color, shape, leaves, branching pattern and habitat.

Shouba taught local flora, tree identification and natural history and photography subjects for more than 20 years at the Morton Arboretum. He received the Kane-DuPage Soil and Water Conservation District’s Dick Young Lifetime Achievement Award and the Corron Farm Preservation Society’s Lucinda Muirhead Corron Award. Shouba had photographs published in magazines including Chicago Wilderness and Outdoor Illinois. He currently serves as the Friends of Illinois Nature Preserves director.

Batavia Plain Dirt Gardeners is a nonprofit that promotes sustainable gardening and the natural world through education and volunteerism.

For information, visit bataviaplaindirtgardeners.org or email bataviaplaindirtgardeners@gmail.com