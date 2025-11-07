St. Charles Electric Christmas Parade extends parade application deadline

Santa waves to spectators while bringing the Holiday Homecoming Electric Christmas Parade to a close in St. Charles on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (Dominic Di Palermo for Shaw Local)

The St. Charles Business Alliance has extended the application deadline to Nov. 12 for the annual Electric Christmas Parade.

The parade is open to community groups, local businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Entry forms are available online at stcholidayhomecoming.com.

Applicants must submit a completed entry application, an insurance certificate naming the St. Charles Business Alliance and city of St. Charles as additional insureds, and a signed copy of parade rules and safety guidelines.

The documents must be emailed to info@stcalliance.org or mailed to the St. Charles Business Alliance, 2 E. Main St., St. Charles. Entry fees cost $50 for nonprofit entries, $300 for business entries, and $325 for political entries. The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 29 in downtown St. Charles.

The St. Charles Business Alliance’s stated mission is to drive economic growth to make St. Charles a tourism, people and business destination.

For information, call 630-443-3967 or visit stcholidayhomecoming.com or stcalliance.org.