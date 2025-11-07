Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Kane County Chronicle

Aurora man injured in fire that displaces 3, their dog

More than two dozen first responders come to aid

emergency lights

emergency lights

By Kelsey Rettke

More than two dozen emergency personnel responded to a house fire in Aurora that injured one man and displaced a family and their dog, authorities said.

The Aurora Fire Department was called to a home on Fallen Oak Trail at about 10:42 p.m. Nov. 4, according to a news release. Paramedics, firefighters and command staff made up the 26 first responders that came to the call.

Three residents and their dog evacuated before firefighters arrived. One resident, a 36-year-old man, was treated at the scene and hospitalized with burns to his hands and smoke inhalation.

No other injuries were reported.

“Our crews arrived quickly, contained the fire to the second floor, and kept it from spreading further,” said Aurora Fire Chief David McCabe. “It’s a reminder that fire moves fast, so working smoke alarms and early calls to 9-1-1 truly make a difference.”

Flames came from the second-floor window of the two-story home. The fire was brought under control within seven minutes of firefighters’ arrival, according to the release.

The home was deemed uninhabitable due to fire and smoke damage, authorities said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Kane CountyBreakingAuroraLocalKane County Front Headlines
Kelsey Rettke

Kelsey Rettke

Kelsey Rettke is the editor of the Daily Chronicle and co-editor of the Kane County Chronicle, part of Shaw Local News Network.