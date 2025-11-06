Taste of Norway in Montgomery a lingonberry-filled affair

Traditional Norwegian desserts are offering during the Taste of Norway Hostfest in Montgomery on Nov. 2, 2025. (Photo Provided By Al Benson)

Traditional desserts made from lingonberries, “smorbor” open-faced sandwiches, and “lefse” potato flatbread were part of the cultural offerings at the “Taste of Norway Hostfest” in Montgomery.

As part of the celebrations for the first Norwegian settlers coming to America on a sloop called the “Restuaration,” the Sons of Norway Polar Star Lodge held the annual festival on Nov. 2 at St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Montgomery.

Traditional foods, music, and arts were part of the offerings at the Taste of Norway Hostfest in Montgomery on Nov. 2, 2025. (Photo Provided By Al Benson)

Barb Johnson of Yorkville, the organization’s culture director, previously said it’s a great honor keeping the heritage alive and introducing new folks to the wonders of Norwegian traditional culture.

In addition to the food, attendees enjoyed the Norwegian marketplace and the traditional Norwegian cultural demonstrations, including folk music and the traditional crafting of Norwegian Rosemaling Bowls.

Other traditional craft-making included folk painting on wood and “hardanger,” a traditional-style of Norwegian embroidery. Scandinavian jewelry and knitted items were also featured.

The desserts included homemade fruit soup, traditional cream cakes, lingonberry bars, “kringla” cake, and lingonberry ice cream.

The lodge meets monthly at the church, offering language classes, cooking classes and sports programs to continue the celebration of Norwegian culture and heritage.

To learn more about the organization, visit polarstarlodge.com/5.html.