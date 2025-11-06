Elburn Leo Club hosts free dinner for vets

The Elburn Leo Club is hosting a free dinner for veterans at noon Sunday, Nov. 9 at th Elburn Lions Club, 500 Filmore St., Elburn. (Photo provided by Elburn Lions Club)

The Elburn Leos Club is hosting a free dinner for veterans at noon Sunday, Nov. 9, at the Elburn Lions Club, 500 Filmore St., according to a news release.

“This event is our way of saying thank you to the brave individuals who have defended our freedoms,” Elburn Leo Club member Tammy Collum said in the release. “We’re proud to carry on this tradition of respect, gratitude and community support.”

The Elburn Leos are youth members of the Elburn Lions Club.

The meal will feature a traditional turkey dinner with all the trimmings, followed by apple cake and ice cream for dessert.

Doors open at 11 a.m., followed by a ceremony at 11:15 a.m., according to the release.

The ceremony will include remarks from Elburn Lions Club President John Bolger; John Nevenhoven, U.S. Navy veteran and senior vice commander of the Elburn American Legion Post 630; and Army veteran Tom Mahan.

More information is available online at elburnlions.com or via email at office@elburnlions.com