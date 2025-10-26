Algonquin forest preserve unveils improvements

The Brunner Family Forest Preserve in Algonquin has a new sledding hill, accessible paths, new picnic shelter and more. Officials held a ribbon cutting on Oct. 16, 2025. (Photo provided by Brittany Kovach)

The Brunner Family Forest Preserve in Algonquin has a new sledding hill, accessible paths, new picnic shelter and more.

The Kane County Forest Preserve recently held a ribbon cutting to mark the improvements.

The Brunner Family Forest Preserve in Algonquin has a new sledding hill, accessible paths, new picnic shelter and more. Officials held a ribbon cutting on Oct. 16, 2025. Drone footage provided by Kane County Forest Preserve shows some of the improvements. (Photo provided by Brittany Kovach)

Officials said the event was held to celebrate newly made renovations to the preserve, including a new sledding hill, picnic shelter, parking, restrooms, ADA-accessible paths, trail connections and drainage improvements.

“Thank you to all who attended our ribbon-cutting ceremony at Brunner Family Forest Preserve,” officials wrote in a news release. Thank you to the Kane County Division of Transportation for their support of this project!“

The Brunner Family Forest Preserve in Algonquin has a new sledding hill, accessible paths, new picnic shelter and more. Officials held a ribbon cutting on Oct. 16, 2025. (Photo provided by Brittany Kovach)

Officials said though Brunner has multiple entrances, the best way to view the new amenities is through the southern end of Buffalo Park Forest Preserve at 19265 Western Ave., Algonquin.