Park District: Holiday spirit all over St. Charles

Sing carols to the cows and dine with the Grinch this holiday season as the St. Charles Park District presents a holiday lineup filled with fun and new traditions for all ages.

These popular events will fill up fast, so register today or risk being on the naughty list.

As the title character in a well-loved holiday movie said, “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear,” and the animals at Primrose Farm in St. Charles are ready for the entertainment. Register for Caroling with the Cows, Friday, Dec. 5 and Saturday, Dec. 6. It’s the perfect way to gather family and friends and get into the holiday mood with a few songs followed by hot cocoa, treats and walk through the barnyard to visit the resident animals.

Also at Primrose Farm will be Sundaes with Santa, Monday, Dec. 8, with two sessions open for registration. Guests can build their own ice cream sundaes along with crafts and activities. Santa will visit families and there will be time for photos too.

The return of the Woodland Santa’s Holiday Workshop will be Sunday, Dec. 7 at Hickory Knolls Discovery Center in St. Charles. Register early to snag a seat at this popular event where guests can write a letter to Santa, create an ornament and take some photos with Santa, too.

Need a holiday break? Take a puzzle challenge with the family version of Puzzle Palooza Sunday, Dec. 7 at the Pottawatomie Community Center. Register as a family team and take the challenge to be the first to finish a 400-piece puzzle for the ultimate bragging rights. The family fun is perfect for all ages.

Every parent knows the joy and mess of gingerbread houses so this year leave the mess to the park district professionals and reserve a seat at Gingerbread House Creations Saturday, Dec. 13 at the Baker Community Center. There will be three sessions available for registration. Park district staff will provide all the pieces, from a pre-built house structure to frosting and colorful candies. Families can enjoy the fun of designing their own creation.

Gingerbread isn’t just for the children, grownups can have fun at the new event this year, Sip & Sprinkle on Wednesday, Dec. 17 at Pollyanna Brewing Company in St. Charles. Pick up the kit from the park district and pull up a chair at the brewery to decorate a gingerbread creation while enjoying a favorite brewery beverage. Advance registration is required and does not include beverage purchases, which can be made onsite.

The Grinch will be on hand for photos and holiday merriment at Dinner with the Grinch, Tuesday, Dec. 16 and Wednesday, Dec. 17 at Baker Community Center. Register to dine with the Grinch and enjoy pizza, salad, special holiday snacks and decorate your own miniature Christmas Tree.

And the beauty of the winter sky is the highlight in the return of the annual Flashlight Candy Cane Hike Friday, Dec. 19 at Hickory Knolls Discovery Center. Register in one of the many timeslots that evening and enjoy a walk along a candy-cane decorated path outside the nature center. After the brisk walk step inside for warm beverages and a make-and-take craft, too.

While the holidays are a busy time of year, carving time together with family and friends can make the season memorable.