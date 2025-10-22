What’s happening in Batavia? BatFest returns

Join the Batavia Environmental Commission

Batavia residents who care about protecting the community’s natural environment are invited to apply for open seats on the Batavia Environmental Commission.

The seven-member commission advises the City Council on environmental policy and works with the community to promote sustainability through educational programs, events, and resources. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month. Members are appointed by Mayor Jeffery D. Schielke. Learn more and apply at bataviail.gov/BEC .

Bat Race supports United Way

The 12th annual Bat Race 5K/10K takes place Saturday, Oct. 25, welcoming more than 700 runners from across Chicagoland for a morning of fitness and Halloween fun. Participants can choose between the 5K run/walk or 10K race, with a Kids’ Fun Run rounding out the family-friendly event. The race begins at River and State streets in Downtown Batavia at 8:15 a.m. Costumes are encouraged, and prizes will be awarded for the best individual, duo, group and child entries. Registration is now open for all race categories. Visit bataviaunitedway.org/bat-race for details and registration.

BatFest returns to downtown Batavia Oct. 25

Join more than 5,000 ghouls, ghosts and families for Batavia’s free Halloween celebration, BatFest, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, in downtown Batavia. The day features trick-or-treating at more than 60 local businesses, live performances, costume contests for all ages (and pets!), hands-on activities, and a spirited community parade.

The fun kicks off at 10 a.m. with the BatFest Parade beginning at Houston Street and Island Avenue, followed by games, music, and the final Batavia Farmers’ Market of the season near the Peg Bond Center. Visitors can also enjoy a reptile show, fall-themed tastings, arts and crafts, dance performances, and the Scouts BSA Pumpkin Roll. BatFest is presented by the Batavia MainStreet organization with support from local businesses and volunteers. Learn more and view the interactive trick-or-treat map at bataviamainstreet.org.

Take guided walk through Batavia cemetery

The Batavia Depot Museum will host its annual Cemetery Walk at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 25, at West Batavia Cemetery. Museum staff will share stories and history from Batavia’s cemeteries during this respectful, educational walking tour. The event is open to all ages and will be held weather permitting. Tickets are required for admission. Visit bataviaparks.org for details and tickets.

Blue Moon concert at Batavia library

Enjoy an afternoon of music at the Batavia Public Library’s Blue Moon concert from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26, in the Founders Room, 10 S. Batavia Ave. Vocalist Heather Braoudakis will perform a collection of beloved moon songs, including “Moon River,” “Blue Moon,” “Fly Me to the Moon,” “That’s Amore,” and other seasonal favorites just in time for Halloween. The concert is free and open to the public.

State of the Community Breakfast is Nov. 6

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce will host its annual State of the Community breakfast 7 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 6, at The Holmstad, 700 W. Fabyan Parkway. The event offers residents, businesses, and local organizations a chance to learn about Batavia’s accomplishments over the past year and upcoming plans for 2026. Speakers include Mayor Jeffery D. Schielke, Batavia Park District Executive Director Allison Niemela, Batavia Public Library Executive Director Josephine Tucci, and Batavia Public School District 101 Superintendent Tom Kim. Tickets are $40 for Chamber members and $50 for nonmembers and guests. Visit for tickets and details, visit bataviachamber.org.