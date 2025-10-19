Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Kane County Chronicle

Geneva church’s fall rummage sale begins Oct. 23

By Kate Santillan

The United Methodist Church of Geneva will host its fall rummage sale this month to support local organizations.

The rummage sale will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 23, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 24, and from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 25 at the church, 211 Hamilton St.

Items on sale include gently used books, furniture, high-end fashion items, games, household products, jewelry, children’s items and clothes. A “Fill-A-Bag” option will be available for $10 on Oct. 25. A bake sale also will be held in the church’s library.

The church’s last spring rummage sale raised over $20,500. The United Methodist Church of Geneva’s Women’s Ministry group distributed the funds to TriCity Family Services, Mutual Ground, Northern Illinois Food Bank, Lazarus House, TriCity Health Partner Med/Dental Clinic, Valley Shelter Workshop, Everytown Gun Safety, Meals on Wheels, Midwest Mission Dist. Center, Glory Gardens, Conservation Foundation, United Women in Faith, and Hesed House.

Kane CountyGeneva