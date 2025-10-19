City of Geneva to begin fire hydrant flushing

The city of Geneva Public Works will begin flushing fire hydrants this month as part of an ongoing maintenance program.

Flushing will occur 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays beginning in late October or early November, according to a news release from the city.

The flushing start date is dependent on the Kirk Road water tower painting project completion, according to the city. It’s expected to last three weeks, weather permitting.

The process is meant to improve water quality by clearing sediment and rust from water mains. The water is safe to consume during hydrant flushing. Residents are encouraged to run faucets if their water appears discolored.

Community members are encouraged to limit water use and refrain from laundry use as discolored water may stain clothes. Residents should keep stained laundry wet and buy a rust-removing solution packet from local retailers.

Hydrant flushing will be posted in affected neighborhoods. A fire hydrant flushing map is available online on the city website.

For information, call 630-232-1551 or email jchildress@geneva.il.us.