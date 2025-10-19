Batavia Police Department to host prescription drug collection

Shaw Local file photo – The Batavia Police Department will partner with the Drug Enforcement Agency to hold a National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day event to collect prescription drug tablets, capsules, patches and solid forms. (Sarah Nader)

The Batavia Police Department will partner with the Drug Enforcement Agency to hold a National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day event to collect prescription drug tablets, capsules, patches and solid forms.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 25 at the police department, 100 N. Island Ave.

Participants can dispose of expired, old, or unwanted medication. Liquid drugs should be sealed in the original container. Sharps, syringes, and illicit drugs will not be accepted. The prescription cap also must be sealed.

For information, visit DEATakeBack.com.