Downtown Geneva businesses to hold ‘Confidently You’ event Oct. 23

Multiple downtown Geneva businesses have partnered to host a free fashion and personal style event this month to help women boost their confidence inside and out.

House of 423 will partner with House of Colour and Revenge Medspa and Wellness to host “Confidently You: Style, Color, Confidence” from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 23 at House of 423, 219 W. State St., Geneva.

“This collaboration is about more than shopping or services,” House of 423 owner Sarah Whitt said in a news release. “It’s about giving women practical tools and confidence in every part of their lives – style, color, and wellness.”

The businesses will demonstrate how personalized color analysis transforms style choice, provide modern GLP-1 option insights, and showcase body type dressing tips and tricks. The event also features live demonstrations, private shopping, and interactive panel questions and answers. Light refreshments will be served.

Registration is required and can be completed at eventbrite.com.