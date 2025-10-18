Batavia seeks developer for key downtown property

Batavia is seeking development proposals for property adjacent to downtown's North River Street district, shown in 2020. (Sandy Bressner)

The city of Batavia is seeking partners to redevelop a key property “in the heart of downtown,” officials announced in a news release.

The Batavia Community and Economic Development Department is accepting requests for proposals for the acquisition and redevelopment of 0.68-acre city-owned property on North River Street as part of the city’s “long-range vision for a more vibrant and connected city center,” the release stated.

The site is near the east bank of the Fox River, a block west of Washington Avenue-Route 25 and adjacent to the North River Street entertainment district, a walkable corridor known for its shops, restaurants and outdoor events.

“This location offers a prime opportunity for a creative, high-quality redevelopment that complements the energy of downtown Batavia,” Anthony Isom Jr. stated in the release. Isom is the economic development manager.

“The City is eager to collaborate with a developer that shares our vision of a thriving, walkable, and historically rooted community,” Isom stated in the release.

The site is located within a tax increment financing district, or TIF, so economic development incentives might be available.

A TIF is a tool local governments use to encourage development or redevelopment in blighted areas that would be too expensive to improve with private dollars alone.

The mixed-use redevelopment project is preferred to be up to four stories high with commercial space on the ground floor and residential or office use for the upper floors.

A public parking component may also be considered.

The city said it seeks a public-private partnership with a development team with experience in urban infill projects, land acquisition, financial planning, construction and long-term management, the release stated.

The successful respondent will be expected to guide the project through all stages of development, including design, permitting and construction.

The goals include:

Revitalizing underutilized downtown properties.

Supporting economic growth through new commercial and residential opportunities.

Enhancing Batavia’s walkability, bike ability and access to the riverfront.

Aligning new construction with the City’s historic character and architectural guidelines.

The redevelopment opportunity is one of the first major steps toward implementing the Batavia Downtown Plan, which the City Council adopted in June 2024 as part of the city’s comprehensive plan, the release stated.

“The Downtown Plan captures the community’s shared vision for a lively, inclusive, and economically resilient downtown,” City Administrator Laura Newman said in the release. “This redevelopment site is a tangible opportunity to put that vision into action.”

As the oldest city in Kane County, Batavia’s heritage and distinctive architecture continue to define its identity.

Over the past two decades, Batavia has grown into a hub for innovation and industry, with more than 300 manufacturing, research and warehousing firms, the release stated.

The City also remains a destination for families, entrepreneurs and visitors who are drawn to its historic downtown, scenic Fox River and welcoming atmosphere, officials said.

Developers can access reference materials such as the Batavia Downtown and Comprehensive plans, zoning code, maps and historic preservation guide online at bataviail.gov.

The city asks that each proposal include a detailed project narrative, conceptual site plans, and elevation drawings illustrating the proposed design and scale.

“The city is not simply seeking to sell the land,” Isom said in the release. “We’re looking to create a partnership that brings meaningful investment and activity to downtown, enhancing what makes Batavia special.”