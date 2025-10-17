Teenager shot near Aurora park filled with children playing: Police

A teenager suffered injuries in a shooting near a park that was filled with children playing, Aurora police announced Friday.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help to track down anyone responsible or connected to the Thursday evening shooting.

The 16-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to a lower extremity, according to a news release. Paramedics took the teenager to a nearby hospital to treat the injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

Just before 5:50 p.m. on Thursday, Aurora police officers responded to the 2800 block of Village Green Drive on the far east side after receiving reports of a gunshot victim near a park filled with children playing, authorities said.

When police arrived, they found the wounded teenager.

Multiple specialized units including Aurora Police Department’s K-9 Unit, Special Operations Group, Community Oriented Policing Unit, and Special Response Team immediately responded to the area for the investigation and to help look for anyone responsible for the shooting.

Aurora police detectives and forensics officers also responded to the shooting scene.

No arrests have been announced. And a police investigation remains ongoing, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Aurora Police Department’s Investigations Division at 630-256-5500.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000 or online at www.p3tips.com/135. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of felony crime offenders and the capture of felony fugitives.