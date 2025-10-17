Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
Kane County Chronicle

Teenager shot near Aurora park filled with children playing: Police

Police seek public’s help in ongoing investigation

emergency lights

emergency lights

By Kelsey Rettke

A teenager suffered injuries in a shooting near a park that was filled with children playing, Aurora police announced Friday.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help to track down anyone responsible or connected to the Thursday evening shooting.

The 16-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to a lower extremity, according to a news release. Paramedics took the teenager to a nearby hospital to treat the injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

Just before 5:50 p.m. on Thursday, Aurora police officers responded to the 2800 block of Village Green Drive on the far east side after receiving reports of a gunshot victim near a park filled with children playing, authorities said.

When police arrived, they found the wounded teenager.

Multiple specialized units including Aurora Police Department’s K-9 Unit, Special Operations Group, Community Oriented Policing Unit, and Special Response Team immediately responded to the area for the investigation and to help look for anyone responsible for the shooting.

Aurora police detectives and forensics officers also responded to the shooting scene.

No arrests have been announced. And a police investigation remains ongoing, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Aurora Police Department’s Investigations Division at 630-256-5500.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000 or online at www.p3tips.com/135. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of felony crime offenders and the capture of felony fugitives.

Kane CountyBreakingCrime and CourtsLocalLocal CrimeLocal NewsAuroraKane County Front Headlines
Kelsey Rettke

Kelsey Rettke

Kelsey Rettke is the editor of the Daily Chronicle and co-editor of the Kane County Chronicle, part of Shaw Local News Network.