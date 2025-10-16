Geneva library to hold upcoming art events and exhibits

Joy art sculpture by artist Cecilia Lueza outside the Geneva Public Library. The Geneva Public Library District will hold several art-related events and exhibits next month to celebrate all forms of art through November 2025. (Photo provided by Geneva Public Library)

The Geneva Public Library District will hold several art-related events and exhibits next month to celebrate all forms of art.

Programming runs through Nov. 18 at the library, 227 S. Seventh St.

The art pieces and events include:

New Sculpture: “Joy” by Cecilia Lueza: “Joy” is a sculpture created by artist Cecilia Lueza and commissioned by the Friends of the Library. The sculpture features a white circular form of various flying butterfly species. “Joy” is located at the library’s entrance.

"Joy" is a sculpture created by artist Cecilia Lueza and commissioned by the Friends of the Library. The sculpture features a white circular form of various flying butterfly species. "Joy" is located at the library's entrance.

The library will participate in the Terrain Biennial. The biennial is a global event which encourages artists and neighbors to share public art. The artwork featured at the library includes the digitally projected art piece "Riparia" by Salvatore Siriano and the yarn bombing project "Spinning Tales." The event runs through Nov. 15. At the Library, two featured works invite community members to experience art in new ways:

Spinning Tales — a whimsical community-created yarn bombing project adorning the second floor balcony overlooking the parking lot. Designed and crafted by local knitters and crocheters, the piece celebrates storytelling, collaboration, and the joy of making something beautiful together.

Riparia by Salvatore Siriano — a digital projection displayed on the Library’s Sixth Street façade after dusk. Blending field recordings and original video, Siriano’s work explores the fluid intersections between natural and urban environments.

Artist’s Reception: Ana Žanić — “Dream Garden:” 6 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18. The reception will honor artist Ana Žanić and her “Dream Garden” exhibit. The art pieces blend formal visual exploration with personal emotion. The artwork also creates organic abstractions reminiscent of imagined landscapes, ancient markings, and undersea worlds.

For information, visit gpld.org/arts-and-culture.