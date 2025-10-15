Geneva’s Northern Illinois Food Bank gets $250K to help feed children

Abbott employee Shreeya Ralston volunteers to pack food supplies for the Northern Illinois Food Bank BackPack Program. Abbott Fund donated $250,000 to the BackPack Program, which provides weekend meals to children and families in need. (Photo provided by Jeff Rosenthal/Abbott)

Healthcare company Abbott’s philanthropic foundation, Abbott Fund, donated $250,000 to Geneva-based Northern Illinois Food Bank’s BackPack Program, which provides weekend meals to children identified as food insecure, officials announced in a news release.

Each backpack contains enough food to support the child and up to three family members through the weekend.

The donation will provide weekly backpacks to 2,000 children – equivalent to 225,000 nutritious meals for kids and their families this school year, the release stated.

“No child should have to worry about where their next meal is coming from,” Melissa Brotz said in the release. Brotz is president of Abbott Fund and senior vice president, of global marketing and external affairs for Abbott.

“Nutrition is foundational to health, and we’re proud to support Northern Illinois Food Bank and invite others to join us – whether by volunteering, donating or simply spreading the word,” Brotz said in the release.

Abbott employees Wendy Willis (left) and Jessica Zar are among a group of the company's volunteers stocking food supplies for the Northern Illinois Food Bank BackPack Program. Abbott Fund donated $250,000 to the BackPack Program, which provides weekend meals to children and families in need. (Photo provided by Jeff Rosenthal/Abbott)

Northern Illinois Food Bank collaborates with 190 schools that participate in the BackPack Program in nine counties – Boone, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Stephenson, Will and Winnebago – where one in nine children face food insecurity, according to the release.

This support comes at a critical time, as childhood food insecurity continues to rise and many kids face hunger over the weekend when school meals aren’t available. Thanks to Abbott’s partnership, thousands of children across Northern Illinois will have the nutritious food they need to thrive, the release stated.

The BackPack Program is entirely funded through private donations.

School staff identify children to participate based on observed signs of chronic hunger or knowledge that the family is in need.

“The BackPack Program is a vital resource for children who may otherwise go without adequate nutrition when school is not in session,” Julie Yurko said in the release. Yurko is president and CEO of the Northern Illinois Food Bank.

“Now more than ever, we’re turning to partners like Abbott to help,” Yurko said in the release. “This generous grant enables us to continue serving thousands of students and their families, giving them access to the food they need to thrive.”

In addition to financial support, Abbott employees volunteered to pack the backpacks for distribution at Northern Illinois Food Bank’s Lake Forest facility.

For nearly two decades, Abbott Fund has supported the work of Northern Illinois Food Bank to deliver essential food and programming to children, families and local communities, the release stated.

As a nonprofit and member of Feeding America, Northern Illinois Food Bank provides 250,000 meals per day, partnering with more than 900 food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, youth and senior feeding programs, the release stated.

More information about the BackPack Program and opportunities to support childhood nutrition initiatives is available online at solvehungertoday.org.

Abbott is a global healthcare leader. Its philanthropic arm, Abbott Fund, was established in 1951 to create healthier global communities by investing in creative ideas that promote science, expand access to healthcare and strengthen communities worldwide.

More information about Abbott Fund is available online at www.abbott.com.