Batavia police probe report of gunshot, screaming; 2 schools put on notice

Batavia police temporarily instructed two schools to go on lockdown Wednesday morning while investigating a report of a gunshot and a person screaming – but they found no evidence of anyone being shot or injured, officials announced in a news release.

A 911 caller reported the gunshot and screaming shortly before 9:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Kramer Court, the release stated.

Due to the proximity of two schools – JB Nelson Elementary and Immanuel Lutheran – police advised them both to enact their safety precautions, the release stated.

At no time was there a direct or immediate threat to the schools in the area, the release stated.

Officers canvassed the area and spoke to several area residents who reported hearing a single gunshot or firework. Police determined that the sound was likely to have come from the area of the 200 block of South Forest Avenue.

The exact location could not be determined, but based on witness statements and available information, officers determined it was likely a resident attempting to disturb or distract wildlife, the release stated.

Officers cleared the area and the schools were notified to resume their normal operations.

Anyone with additional information on this situation is encouraged to call the Batavia police at 630-454- 2500.