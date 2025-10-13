City of St. Charles leaf collection begins Oct. 27

The city of St. Charles will begin its annual leaf collection program Oct. 27.

Kramer Tree Specialists will hold three collection cycles, starting on the east side of the river and expected to be completed by Dec. 5. Lakeshore Recycling Systems also will provide free bagged leaf collection during refuse collection days Dec. 1 through Dec. 30. Residents can track the leaf collection crews progress online through the city websites progress map.

Residents should have leaves on the road by 6:30 a.m. on pickup days. The pickup may take three to four days depending on weather conditions and the volume of leaves. Leaf piles obstructing parked vehicles or obstacles will not be picked up. A small truck will collect cul-de-sac leaves.

Leaves must be raked into a row one foot from the road and away from the sidewalk. Residents should avoid raking foreign materials and maintain 10 feet between the piles and permanent structures. The leaf piles may cause grass discoloration.

The following subdivisions and areas will not hold leaf collections:

Cumberland Green

Whittington Course, Royal Fox private streets, Dunham Place Commons, Delnor Townhomes, Delnor Glen Drive

Townes of Fox Chase

Walnut Hill Townhomes

Viewpointe

Willowgate

Wildrose Springs Townhomes, Auburn Court, Benham Court, Oak Crest

Brownstones

The St. Charles Leaf Collection Program is funded in part by eligible homeowners utility bills fee. To check program eligibility, call 630-377-4426 or check utility bills.

For information, visit stcharlesil.gov, email pw@stcharlesil.gov or call 630-377-4405 or 630-293-5444.