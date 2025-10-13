Batavia Chamber seeks Citizen of the Year Award nominations

Bob Hubbard was named Citizen of the Year award given during the Batavia Chamber of Commerce’s Inspire Celebration Awards Ceremony on Thursday, April 24, 2025 at Revelry 675 in Batavia. (Sandy Bressner)

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the 2025 Batavia Citizen of the Year Award.

The award is presented to a resident whose lifetime commitment and services enriched the community.

Nominees must be reside or have a business in Batavia or Batavia Township. The nominees also must have contributed to a community program or improvement through personal commitment.

Nominees may not currently serve on the chamber’s board of directors. Chamber membership is not required. The award recipient will be the guest of honor at the chamber’s annual Inspire Celebration April 23 at Revelry 675, 675 S. River St., Batavia.

Nominations must be submitted in a letter of recommendation by Nov. 7. The letter should include why the nominee deserved the award. The recommendation letters will be reviewed by a past recipients committee.

Letters can be emailed to margaret@bataviachamber.org or mailed Margaret Perreault, Batavia Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, 106 W. Wilson St., Batavia, IL 60510.

For information, email margaret@bataviachamber.org or call 630-879-7134.