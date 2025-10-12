Learn about nearby natural spaces at Kane County Certified Naturalist Program

Community members who wish to learn more about the flora and fauna of the area and who are interested in the work needed to support it are encouraged to check out the Kane County Certified Naturalist information session taking place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 6 at Hickory Knolls Discovery Center in St. Charles.

This free information session will give attendees a look into the Kane County Certified Naturalist Program, which is run cooperatively between the Forest Preserve District of Kane County, the St. Charles Park District and the Geneva Park District.

“The program is tailored for adults 18 and older who are interested in learning more about Kane County ecosystems, natural history, and preservation of green space,” said Morgan Brown, school and camps supervisor at Hickory Knolls. “Participants can expect to focus on ‘hyper local’ information, such as the glacial formations that can be found at various locations in Kane County, the types of animals you might come across, or even how restoration practices like prescribed burns encourage plant growth in our ecosystems.”

In their role, prospective naturalists learn how to steward the natural spaces in Kane County and beyond through science-based education and community service. Lectures and field trips to a variety of natural areas give budding naturalists a range of first-hand experiences.

“We also offer additional topic-based classes called Learn From the Experts,” Brown said. “These classes are open to the public, so you can join even if you haven’t taken the KCCN program.”

These expert-led classes cover topics such as tree identification and natural history, among others.

Those looking to receive the Kane County Certified Naturalist designation will have the opportunity to complete volunteer service hours with a variety of unique and fulfilling volunteer opportunities they can explore. These include restoration days where participants can clear out the invasive tree species known as buckthorn or plant native species.

Other opportunities have a more educational focus such as greeting those who visit the butterfly house at Peck Farm, a facility of the Geneva Park District, or leading activity stations at community-oriented events such as the St. Charles Park District’s Trick or Treat on the Trails, which takes place at Hickory Knolls.

There’s no one singular demographic that makes up the volunteer naturalist group, according to Brown.

“We see a wide variety of people attending sessions,” she said. “Some attendees who come to mind are people who recently moved to the area, those who already have knowledge of a certain topic like insects, but want to know more about other topics, or even people who work in an office day-to-day but have always had a love for nature.”

And this love for nature runs all the deeper once an individual begins to take in more knowledge and gain insights through program experiences.

“Learning about our local environment produces appreciation, which gives rise to love and caring, and that leads to a want to improve that environment,” Brown said. “It’s easy to fall into the thought of ‘I’m only one person and can’t do much,’ but when you can visit local areas that you put hard work into restoring and see a visible difference in the before and after, it helps negate that helplessness and inspires you to continue your efforts.”

Naturalist classes begin in January of 2026. For more information, call Morgan Brown at 630-513-4345.