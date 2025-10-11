Coworking lounge opens in Geneva

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the grand opening of Enclave Coworking. (Photo provided by Geneva Chamber of Commerce)

The Geneva Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the grand opening of Enclave Coworking.

Chamber staff, ambassadors, Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns, chamber board chair Michael Olson, and Enclave Coworking staff celebrated the grand opening with a ribbon-cutting Oct. 3.

Enclave Coworking, 10 W. State St., Geneva, is a co-working lounge and professional community for customers to find a productive work environment, entertain clients or launch a business.

For information, visit enclavecoworking.com/locations/geneva/.